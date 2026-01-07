Cancer screenings at GHs record high breast cancer cases in TN

COIMBATORE: Amid the ongoing cancer screening programme at all government hospitals, which aims to cover the rural population, the Health department has identified more cases of breast cancer compared to colorectal and cervical cancers among the rural community.

According to data from the health department, over seven months from April 2025 to November 2025, 88 cases of colorectal cancer and nine cases of cervical cancer were diagnosed at 13 government hospitals in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, breast cancer screening detected 558 cases during the same period.