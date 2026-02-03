Cancer screening drive reaches 3 crore adults in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Feb 3 (IANS): Gujarat has recorded a major achievement in public healthcare by completing large-scale cancer screening across the state over the past four years, strengthening early detection and access to treatment ahead of World Cancer Day. Health department figures show that more than three crore people above the age of 30 have been screened for oral cancer, while over 1.6 crore women have undergone breast cancer screening and more than 82 lakh women have been screened for cervical cancer.