Cancer deaths in Kerala up, heart disease fatalities drop

KOCHI: Cancer-related deaths in Kerala have risen steadily, even as fatalities from heart attacks and heart diseases – the leading killers in the state – have shown a marginal decline, according to the Economic Review 2025 released by the Kerala State Planning Board on Wednesday.

The review shows that cancer accounted for 16.28% of all deaths in 2023, up from 14.37% in 2021, making it the second leading cause of death in the state.

Heart attacks and heart diseases remained the biggest killers, but claimed slightly fewer lives in 2023.

As many as 67,223 deaths (45.82%) in the year were attributed to cardiac causes, compared to 72,644 (47.5%) in 2021. The report also noted a gender disparity in cancer mortality. Of the 23,896 cancer deaths in 2023, 13,867 were men and 10,029 were women. In 2021, the corresponding figures stood at 12,778 men and 9,212 women.