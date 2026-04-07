Cancer awareness and screening camp engages police on World Health Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Health Day, Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) successfully organised the 5th CAPS (Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Screening) Camp at the Delhi Police Headquarters. The event, held from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the Delhi Police.



The initiative aimed to promote early detection and prevention of cancer through awareness and accessible screening services.



A wide range of services was offered, including free cancer screenings for breast and cervical cancers. Limited mammography slots were also provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The camp featured HPV-DNA self-testing kits, expert consultations, educational sessions, and breast self-examination training, empowering participants with knowledge and preventive practices.