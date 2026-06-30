Congress MLC Satej Patil demands rollback of MPSC's online exam plan

Mumbai: Citing the possibilities of malpractices and irregularities, Congress MLC Satej Patil on Monday demanded that online tests conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) be cancelled.

Raising the issue in the legislative council, Patil said the MPSC had built public trust by successfully conducting offline examinations that produced competent officers capable of efficiently implementing government policies. Shifting to Computer-Based Tests (CBT), he argued, would undermine that trusted system.

"MPSC examinations should be conducted directly by MPSC through the offline mode. The decision to implement CBT (Computer-Based Test) should be withdrawn. The government should address students' concerns regarding normalisation, transparency, and fairness in the examination process," Patil said.