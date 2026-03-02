Canadian universities to strengthen AI and hybrid learning through 13 new deals

Mumbai: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday that Canadian universities are launching new talent partnerships in India, with 13 new agreements in areas such as research and AI centres of excellence.

Sharing the details in a post on X, he said that this would provide invaluable experience for students and "strengthen our world-class universities on both sides of the Pacific."

https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/2027771428611772750?s=20



In a post on X, the McGill announced a new Centre of Excellence in AI in India, which was announced during a mission led by Universities Canada with PM Carney and Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

https://x.com/mcgillu/status/2028130850945069065?s=20



In another post on X, the Canadian PM noted how his visit to Mumbai along with provincial premiers and ministers, aimed at doubling the trade with India, secure energy partnerships, and attract major investments - to build a stronger and more resilient Canadian economy.

https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/2028183757425893740?s=20