Mark Carney scheduled for Mumbai visit

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai at 3:15 pm on Friday as part of the official visit to India, according to the official statement by the Prime Minister of Canada's office.



Earlier on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney departed for India, marking the commencement of a high-profile state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and advancing strategic cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), visiting from February 27 to March 2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is Carney's first official visit to India after assuming office. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation between the two countries, it said.



Carney's visit begins in Mumbai on February 27, where he will spend two days engaging with a diverse group of Indian and Canadian stakeholders, including interactions with CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, and representatives from Canadian Pension Funds based in India, setting an economic tone for the mission before he transitions to the diplomatic core of the trip.