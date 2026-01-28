Carney stands his ground on Davos remarks after Trump call

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected claims that he had walked back his remarks on global power dynamics following a recent conversation with US President Donald Trump, pushing back against comments made by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.



Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday, Carney responded to Bessent's assertion on Fox News that he had softened earlier statements delivered at the World Economic Forum in Davos during a phone call with Trump.



Asked whether he had rescinded any of his comments, Carney replied, "No." "To be absolutely clear, and I said this to the president, I meant what I said in Davos," Carney said.