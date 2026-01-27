Canada PM Carney expected in India in early March: Reports

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit India in the first week of March, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday citing Reuters.



As per the Globe and Mail the visit of the Canadian PM would see the signing of deals on uranium, energy, minerals and artificial intelligence, Dinesh Patnaik, India's High Commissioner to Canada said in an interview.

It further reported that Canada's Energy Minister Tim Hodgson is visiting India this week who while confirmed that PM Carney would visit India, did not mention any dates.



"There are plans for the Prime Minister to visit at some point this year, it will depend on the progress we make," Hodgson said in a Sunday interview.