Canadian International School, Bangalore to host global alumni reunion marking 30 years

Bangalore: Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, will host a Global Alumni Reunion on its Yelahanka campus as part of celebrations marking 30 years since its establishment. The event will bring together graduates from the past 29 years, commemorating the school’s journey as one of India’s pioneering international institutions.

As the first school in Bangalore to introduce the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), CIS will also celebrate 26 years of delivering the programme. Over the years, the IBDP has played a key role in shaping generations of globally minded learners, a legacy that will be highlighted during the reunion. Alumni from across the world, representing diverse nationalities, professions and life paths, are expected to attend.

The reunion will include campus tours, scavenger hunts, a trivia challenge reflecting on three decades of educational excellence, and other activities tracing the school’s evolution from its founding to its present standing. Alumni will have the opportunity to reconnect with former teachers and classmates, while revisiting the school’s guiding values of Nurture, Challenge and Empower.