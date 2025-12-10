Canadian International School Bangalore Opens Applications for 2026–27 Scholarship Program

Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore has announced the opening of applications for its Scholarship Program for the 2026–27 academic year, offering exceptional students the chance to pursue world-class international education in a globally diverse environment.



The CIS Scholarship Program aims to recognise and support students who demonstrate academic excellence, creativity, leadership and a strong commitment to community service. For applicants entering Grade 11, two categories of scholarships are available: the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) Full Scholarship, awarded to students showing extraordinary academic achievement and intellectual curiosity suited to the rigour of the IB curriculum, and the IBDP Merit Based Scholarship, offered to students with strong academic records, leadership experience and a passion for learning.



Scholarship awardees will gain access to CIS’s state-of-the-art facilities, internationally accredited curriculum and a multicultural community of learners from more than 40 nationalities.

