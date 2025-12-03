Canadian High Commissioner offers cooperation to Haryana CM for education investment

Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Cooter called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and offered cooperation in areas such as education, investment and technical collaboration, and proposed to open a university in the state.
Haryana government is continuously striving to establish the state as a global hub in the field of education, stated a media report.
"In continuation of these efforts, Canada's High Commissioner to India Christopher Cooter paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his (official) residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, here on Tuesday," the statement added.
Both sides agreed to develop a fast-track system to facilitate investment processes between them which will enable the simplification of the approval processes, improved coordination among departments, and the provision of all required services.
“Keeping in mind Haryana's increasing economic growth, solid industrial base, and investor-friendly policies, Canada expressed interest in strengthening its economic and strategic engagement with the state. This programme between Haryana and Canada will open new avenues of investment in the state, increase job creation and strengthen global partnerships. The government seeks to establish Haryana as the most preferred global investment destination in North India”.
Cooter undertook detailed discussions with Saini on possibilities related to waste-to-energy projects, power generation, and increasing the participation of Haryana's youths in Canada's mining sector. They also comprehended upon developing roadmap to attract Canadian investors to Haryana
Youths are being provided with skill training according to industry requirements, and extensive efforts are being made to facilitate employment opportunities for them abroad, Saini said.
Cooter assured the chief minister that this partnership between Haryana and Canada would progress in a multi-dimensional format and its benefits would directly reach to the people of the state.