Canadian High Commissioner offers cooperation to Haryana CM for education investment

Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Cooter called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and offered cooperation in areas such as education, investment and technical collaboration, and proposed to open a university in the state.

Haryana government is continuously striving to establish the state as a global hub in the field of education, stated a media report.

"In continuation of these efforts, Canada's High Commissioner to India Christopher Cooter paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his (official) residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, here on Tuesday," the statement added.