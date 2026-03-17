Canadian delegation visits India to expand skills training and industry partnerships

New Delhi: A delegation of Canadian college and polytechnic leaders is on a five-day visit to India from March 16 to 20, aimed at strengthening cooperation in skills training, workforce development and innovation.
The mission, led by Colleges and Institutes Canada, includes visits to New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Delegates are scheduled to meet government officials, industry representatives and higher education institutions to explore partnerships in technical education and skills development.
The visit follows a recent trip to India by Mark Carney and the launch of the Canada-India Joint Talent and Innovation Strategy, which seeks to enhance collaboration in education, technology and workforce training.
According to Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), the delegation will highlight the Canadian college and polytechnic training model, which emphasises industry-aligned education and practical skill development.
Focus on workforce development
The initiative is intended to support India’s increasing demand for skilled workers while strengthening labour market linkages between the two countries.
Officials said the collaboration aims to align skills standards and workforce readiness through long-term partnerships involving colleges, technical institutes and industry bodies.
Chris Cooter said India’s large and growing young population presents opportunities for workforce development, adding that both countries could benefit from skills training aligned with emerging job markets.
Strengthening education and innovation ties
Ahead of the visit, Pari Johnston said cooperation in education, research and skills development plays a key role in economic growth and trade diversification.
She noted that Canada’s public college and polytechnic sector is seeking to deepen engagement with Indian institutions and industry associations.
The delegation is also expected to engage with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and other stakeholders to explore training partnerships in key sectors.
Long-term partnership outlook
Officials described the initiative as part of a broader effort to strengthen India’s skills ecosystem while supporting Canada’s workforce and economic priorities.
The visit is expected to lay the groundwork for future collaborations, including joint training programmes, research initiatives and institutional partnerships focused on emerging industries and technologies.
With India’s expanding workforce and Canada facing skill shortages in several sectors, policymakers in both countries view education and training partnerships as an important component of bilateral engagement.