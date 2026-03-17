Canadian delegation visits India to expand skills training and industry partnerships

New Delhi: A delegation of Canadian college and polytechnic leaders is on a five-day visit to India from March 16 to 20, aimed at strengthening cooperation in skills training, workforce development and innovation.

The mission, led by Colleges and Institutes Canada, includes visits to New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Delegates are scheduled to meet government officials, industry representatives and higher education institutions to explore partnerships in technical education and skills development.

The visit follows a recent trip to India by Mark Carney and the launch of the Canada-India Joint Talent and Innovation Strategy, which seeks to enhance collaboration in education, technology and workforce training.

According to Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), the delegation will highlight the Canadian college and polytechnic training model, which emphasises industry-aligned education and practical skill development.