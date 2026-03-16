Canadian college leaders arrive in India to expand skills training

New Delhi: Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) has begun a week-long mission to India aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in skills development and workforce training between the two countries.



The delegation, consisting of presidents and leaders from leading Canadian colleges and polytechnic institutions, will visit New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from March 16 to 20 to explore collaboration opportunities with Indian institutions, industry stakeholders and government bodies.



The visit comes shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's February 2026 trip to India and the launch of the Canada-India Joint Talent and Innovation Strategy, which seeks to deepen cooperation in education, research and workforce development. According to CICan, the current mission is designed to advance discussions on skills training partnerships and align workforce development priorities between the two nations.

During the visit, the delegation will engage with Indian government officials, leaders from the private sector, apex organisations responsible for technical education and skills implementation, and representatives from Indian postsecondary institutions. These discussions are expected to focus on building long-term partnerships that support skills training in sectors considered important for both economies.