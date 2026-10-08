Canadian author Anne Carson bags Nobel Prize in Literature 2026

Stockholm: The Nobel Foundation on Thursday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature to Canadian author Anne Carson “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature”.



The Swedish Academy, which announced the prize, recognised Carson's distinctive body of work spanning poetry, translation and literary scholarship, highlighting the way she has brought together classical Greek literature and contemporary forms of writing.



Born on June 21, 1950, in Toronto, Carson has throughout her career moved between poetry, translation and teaching, with much of her work exploring the relationship between language, classical texts and the creation of new literary forms.