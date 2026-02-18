Canadian AI Minister Evan Solomon to join high-level AI talks in New Delhi

New Delhi: Canada's Minister for AI and Digital Innovation, Evan Solomon, will participate in the Global AI Impact Summit being held in the national capital, the High Commission of Canada in India shared on Wednesday.

In a series of posts on X, the High Commission highlighted how the visit aims to strengthen Canada's AI partnership with India, with Minister Solomon slated to meet senior Indian officials.



The posts further noted that the visit is focused on advancing partnerships in the fields of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

https://x.com/CanadainIndia/status/2023956696440173026?s=20

https://x.com/CanadainIndia/status/2023956699602706489?s=20

https://x.com/CanadainIndia/status/2023956702861660310?s=20



"Canada is in New Delhi this week to strengthen its AI partnership with India and engage with global leaders shaping the economy of the future. From February 18 to 21, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon will meet with senior Indian officials and participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The visit is focused on advancing practical partnerships in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies -- expanding opportunities for Canadian companies, attracting investment, and strengthening Canada's competitive position in the global economy," the post stated.