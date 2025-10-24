Canada sees 60% lesser international student arrivals

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), there were 278,900 fewer immigrants arrivals in Canada between January and August 2025 than in the same period in 2024. The number of new international students declined by over 60 per cent, while the number of new temporary foreign workers dropped by 146,395.

The IRCC data reveals that international student arrivals decreased by more than 132,000 over the first eight months of 2025. In August alone, just over 45,380 overseas students entered the country.

Earlier this year, Canada imposed a nationwide cap on new study permits, setting the limit at 437,000, a considerable decrease from the previous year. Furthermore, the needed proof of funds for international students has increased to around Rs 14.9 lakh, significantly upping the financial threshold, News18 reports.

Even the faster Student Direct Stream programme was discontinued, and English language standards were tightened, with B2 as the minimum level for graduate students and B1 for college students.

Canada also saw a decrease in the arrival of temporary foreign workers. Only 16,890 new workers arrived in August 2025, with 146,395 fewer arrivals between January and August 2025 than in the same period in 2024.