Canada remains a trusted partner, path ahead with India productive: Canadian Minister Sawhney

Mohalil: Canada wants India to know that it remains a reliable and trusted partner and that the path ahead for bilateral ties is positive and productive, Canadian Minister of Indigenous Relations Rajan Sawhney said on Wednesday.

Speaking at Chandigarh University here, Sawhney said Canada was keen to strengthen cooperation with India across trade, education, energy, research, critical minerals and people-to-people ties.

She was addressing an event titled 'Beyond Diplomacy: People, Knowledge and Youth as the Future of India-Canada Relations' during a visit by a high-level Canadian delegation exploring deeper trade, academic and research collaborations, an official statement said.