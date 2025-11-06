Canada introduces fast-track H-1B visa pathway for skilled workers

Canada is implementing a faster immigration track for H-1B visa holders as part of a broader drive to attract highly qualified workers and strengthen its innovation ecosystem.

The programme, which is included in the 2025 Federal Budget, intends to alleviate manpower shortages in important areas while also stimulating innovation across the country.

According to the Times of India, the new pathway is intended to "strengthen Canada's innovation ecosystem, address labour shortages, and attract top talent in healthcare, research, advanced industries, and other key sectors."

The initiative is intended to target professionals impacted by the recent increase in US H-1B visa fees, as well as to fill vacancies in industries such as healthcare, research, and advanced technology.

According to the plan, Canada will establish a specific immigration route for people who presently have or have previously held a US H-1B visa.

The plan is meant to take advantage of recent changes in the US program, including a fee hike for H-1B visa applications under President Donald Trump, in order to recruit skilled professionals who would otherwise seek employment in the United States.

The pipeline is part of a larger International Talent Attraction Strategy and Action Plan detailed in the 2025 Federal Budget.