Canada capitalises on US university crackdown to poach top American academics: Report



Speaking at a news conference at the University of British Columbia (UBC), Minister Joly framed the initiative as a deliberate defence of intellectual freedom. "While certain countries are cutting research and turning their back on academic freedom, we're doubling down on science and we're doubling down on research," Joly told reporters.

Addressing potential fallout over US-Canada relations, she added, "The US administration is making its own decisions and we're taking ours. We're very glad that these fantastic professors are coming."