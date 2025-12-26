Can health reforms pave the way for UHC rollout in 2026?

Karnataka stands at a pivotal moment. In 2025, the government began decentralizing specialist care: a three-year plan links each district hospital with new trauma, cardiac and cancer units, bringing advanced treatment closer to remote communities.

Maternal health received urgent attention. After alarming reports of deaths in childbirth, Karnataka launched an ambitious “zero maternal mortality” campaign, equipping every hospital with obstetric emergency kits, nutrition/Vatsalya packs, and incentives, and stationing specialist obstetricians in high-risk taluks.