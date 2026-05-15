Can English tests really predict if you will thrive abroad?

Indian students preparing for overseas education have traditionally treated English proficiency tests as gateways to admission. A strong score can suggest preparedness, academic seriousness, and the ability to function inside an international university system. Yet many students who meet formal language requirements still struggle once coursework begins, particularly in discussion-heavy environments that demand spontaneity, collaboration, and sustained participation.
The gap has pushed universities to think more broadly about what “readiness” actually means. Communication inside a global classroom extends beyond grammar, vocabulary, or structured writing. It also involves responding to differing viewpoints in real time, presenting clear ideas under pressure, participating in multicultural teams, and adapting to unfamiliar academic expectations. In many cases, these are skills students only begin developing after they arrive on campus.
Institutions, too, appear to be responding to this distinction between test performance and classroom participation. Alongside standardised assessments, universities are placing greater emphasis on interviews, presentations, collaborative learning models, and academic support systems designed to help students adapt to more interactive classroom environments.
For students, the implication may be straightforward. Competitive scores remain important, particularly within a crowded admissions landscape. At the same time, long-term success abroad appears increasingly tied to the ability to communicate consistently, engage confidently, and adapt within unfamiliar academic and social settings.
In an exclusive interview with EdexLive, Karan Lalit, Executive Director for South Asia, TOEFL and GRE at ETS, discusses where students continue to struggle despite strong scores, how universities are responding, and what English tests can realistically measure about classroom readiness.
English language test scores offer a strong indication of whether a student is prepared for the academic demands of an international classroom. They evaluate core skills like reading, listening, speaking, and writing, which are important for understanding lectures, participating in discussions, and completing academic work effectively.
At the same time, classroom success is shaped by more than language proficiency alone. Students must adapt to new teaching styles, collaborate across cultures, and engage confidently in dynamic learning environments. Therefore, while standardised assessments help establish academic and communication readiness, they represent one part of a broader student journey that also includes adaptability, confidence, and active participation.
Students with strong language scores often begin with a solid academic foundation but may still find it challenging to navigate spontaneous and fast-paced classroom interactions. Participating in open discussions, responding to differing viewpoints in real time, and contributing confidently in multicultural group settings can take time to develop.
Standardised assessments are highly effective in evaluating foundational language skills, but real academic communication also involves interpretation, collaboration, adaptability, and contextual understanding. Skills such as negotiating ideas in teams, presenting under pressure, or adjusting communication styles across cultural settings are often developed more deeply through classroom exposure and continuous interaction.
Yes, universities are increasingly recognising that classroom readiness extends beyond test performance alone. While standardised assessments continue to play an important role in admissions, institutions today are also placing greater emphasis on how students communicate, collaborate, and participate within academic environments.
As a result, many universities are adopting more holistic approaches through interviews, presentations, project-based learning, and collaborative classroom activities. There is also stronger investment in student support systems such as writing centers, peer mentoring, and academic communication workshops that help students transition more effectively into global learning environments.
Language proficiency forms an important foundation for academic success abroad because it enables students to engage with coursework, express ideas clearly, and participate confidently in classroom discussions. Strong communication skills help students navigate both academic and day-to-day interactions more effectively.
However, long-term success is also shaped by behavioral and cultural readiness. Students must adapt to different classroom expectations, collaborate with peers from diverse backgrounds, and become comfortable with more discussion-oriented learning environments. In many ways, academic success comes from the combination of communication ability, adaptability, and openness to new ways of learning and interacting.
Many students understandably focus heavily on achieving competitive scores because assessments remain an important part of the admissions process. However, there is growing awareness that academic and professional success abroad depends on much more than test performance alone.
Strong day-to-day communication skills often become the differentiating factor once students enter the classroom. The ability to participate actively in discussions, collaborate effectively in teams, seek support when needed, and express ideas with clarity plays a significant role in how students adapt and succeed over time.
In that sense, standardised assessments can help establish readiness and open opportunities, but it is practical communication ability, confidence, and continuous engagement that ultimately help students thrive in international academic environments