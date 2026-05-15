Can English tests really predict if you will thrive abroad?

Indian students preparing for overseas education have traditionally treated English proficiency tests as gateways to admission. A strong score can suggest preparedness, academic seriousness, and the ability to function inside an international university system. Yet many students who meet formal language requirements still struggle once coursework begins, particularly in discussion-heavy environments that demand spontaneity, collaboration, and sustained participation.

The gap has pushed universities to think more broadly about what “readiness” actually means. Communication inside a global classroom extends beyond grammar, vocabulary, or structured writing. It also involves responding to differing viewpoints in real time, presenting clear ideas under pressure, participating in multicultural teams, and adapting to unfamiliar academic expectations. In many cases, these are skills students only begin developing after they arrive on campus.

Institutions, too, appear to be responding to this distinction between test performance and classroom participation. Alongside standardised assessments, universities are placing greater emphasis on interviews, presentations, collaborative learning models, and academic support systems designed to help students adapt to more interactive classroom environments.

For students, the implication may be straightforward. Competitive scores remain important, particularly within a crowded admissions landscape. At the same time, long-term success abroad appears increasingly tied to the ability to communicate consistently, engage confidently, and adapt within unfamiliar academic and social settings.

In an exclusive interview with EdexLive, Karan Lalit, Executive Director for South Asia, TOEFL and GRE at ETS, discusses where students continue to struggle despite strong scores, how universities are responding, and what English tests can realistically measure about classroom readiness.