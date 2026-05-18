"Can develop climate solution for entire world": PM Modi on establishment of India-Sweden Science and Technology Centre

Gothenburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) announced the establishment of an India-Sweden Science and Technology Centre and called for deeper collaboration in green industrial transformation, as India and Sweden expanded cooperation in innovation, sustainability and clean technology during the European Round Table for Industry in Gothenburg.

Speaking at the CEO Round Table in Gothenburg, PM Modi said, "To enhance connectivity between the startup and research ecosystems of both countries, we are establishing an India-Sweden Science and Technology Centre."

Highlighting climate cooperation between the two countries, the Prime Minister said, "The Leadership Group for Industry Transition is our shared global initiative, under which we are emphasising low-carbon industrial transformation. Today, we have decided to embark on its third phase."

He further underlined India's ongoing work in green sectors and the scope for joint innovation with Sweden.

"In India, work is being undertaken on a massive scale in the fields of Green Hydrogen, Circular Economy, and Sustainable Infrastructure. By combining Sweden's technology with India's scale, we can develop climate solutions for the entire world," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also met Robert Maersk Uggla, Chairman of Maersk, on the sidelines of the visit and discussed investment opportunities in India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "In Gothenburg, met Robert Maersk Uggla, Chairman of Maersk. We discussed the large scope of opportunities in India and deepening investments, especially in sectors like port infrastructure, logistics and more."