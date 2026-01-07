EAM predicts stronger India–Europe relations in 2026

Luxembourg City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held an interaction with the members of the Indian diaspora in Luxembourg on Tuesday (local time), expressing confidence in the India-Europe ties seeing an upswing in 2026, along with a greater investment of Indian "time, energy, and attention".



Speaking about the current-day geopolitics, EAM said, "There is a context to diplomacy today. There is a fair amount of volatility and unpredictability in the world. Every country, region is reassessing its interests and calculations and trying to see how to de-risk themselves.



He further highlighted that, on the other hand, the countries are looking to build deeper partnerships and friendships which can be trusted more. He underlined that this is what is bringing India and the European Union closer together.