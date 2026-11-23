New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS): National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday reminded women that filing a “Zero FIR” is their right that entitles them to lodge a police complaint in any police station in the country, regardless of the place where the crime against them has been committed.
Encouraging women to come forward and freely file complaints against their assailants or tormentors, Rahatkar wrote on X, “No police station can turn you away by saying that the incident occurred outside its jurisdiction. That is precisely what the Zero FIR provision is for.”
“You can file a complaint at any police station. The station must first register it, then forward it to the relevant police station and give you a free copy of the FIR,” wrote the NCW Chairperson.
“For crimes against women, such as rape, sexual harassment and stalking, the complaint is recorded by a female officer. If the police station still refuses to register the complaint, you can send a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and then approach a magistrate,” wrote Rahatkar.
“Keep helpline numbers such as 112 for the police, 181 for the women’s helpline and 14490 for the National Commission for Women handy, and share this information with women in your community,” said the NCW Chairperson.
Earlier, the Commission organised a national consultation on “Rights and Challenges of Single Women in India” to discuss the legal, social and economic challenges faced by single women across the country and to identify ways to strengthen their rights, social security, economic opportunities and institutional support.
Sharing details about her address at the event, Rahatkar wrote on X, “In my address, I emphasised that single women are not a homogeneous group. Their circumstances, needs and challenges differ. Social prejudice, a lack of awareness and administrative barriers often deprive them of their rights and the benefits of government schemes.”
“I described safe housing, social security and sustainable economic opportunities as essential foundations for their financial self-reliance. Single women should receive not just sympathy, but trust, support and equal opportunities, so that they can live with dignity and independence,” she wrote.
According to the 2011 Census, there were 71.4 million single women in the country, accounting for approximately 12 per cent of the total female population. Around 62 per cent of these women lived in rural areas.
This situation underscores the need for serious national-level discussion and concrete policy initiatives on this issue, said the NCW.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.