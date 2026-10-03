Campus hiring remains resilient as employers prioritise skills, critical roles: Report

"India's campus hiring market remains resilient, but employers are becoming more selective about the skills and roles they hire. Organisations continue to invest in campus talent, yet hiring decisions are increasingly shaped by business demand, specialised skills and graduate readiness. The findings show employers are building early-career pipelines that align more closely with the capabilities they need to support future growth," said Roopank Chaudhary, Partner and Head of Talent and Rewards Consulting, India, Aon.