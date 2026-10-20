Campus Binge develops AI-powered platform to guide students on career and college choices

Campus Binge, a Bengaluru-based student community platform, is entering the education technology sector with an artificial intelligence-powered Career Intelligence platform designed to help students make informed decisions about college admissions and career pathways.

According to a report published by ANI on October 14, 2026, the platform aims to provide personalised guidance to students transitioning from school to college. It is being developed to help students explore career options, compare academic programmes and assess possible career paths based on their interests and educational choices.