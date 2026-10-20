Campus Binge develops AI-powered platform to guide students on career and college choices

Campus Binge, a Bengaluru-based student community platform, is entering the education technology sector with an artificial intelligence-powered Career Intelligence platform designed to help students make informed decisions about college admissions and career pathways.
According to a report published by ANI on October 14, 2026, the platform aims to provide personalised guidance to students transitioning from school to college. It is being developed to help students explore career options, compare academic programmes and assess possible career paths based on their interests and educational choices.
The initiative comes amid concerns about the accessibility of structured career guidance in India. Although information about courses, institutions and career opportunities is widely available, students may find it difficult to evaluate these options and identify those suited to their interests and circumstances. Access to professional counselling and reliable guidance networks can also vary among students.
Campus Binge plans to use AI-based tools to bring relevant information together and support students through the decision-making process. The platform's stated objective is to help students understand the relationship between their academic choices and potential career opportunities.
From student housing to career guidance
The venture follows the founder's exit from Puzzles Living, a student housing brand established by Rishitabh Thapliyal. According to the report, the business expanded to 14 properties with more than 1,000 beds and approximately $2 million in annual recurring revenue before Thapliyal sold the brand to its operating partners.
Thapliyal began building digital student communities in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. His subsequent work in student accommodation exposed him to challenges faced by students relocating to new cities, including finding housing and accessing organised support.
The new platform represents a shift towards addressing students' academic and career-related decisions.
Institutional support and future plans
Campus Binge is supported by Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) at the Indian School of Business (ISB) through its Entrepreneur-in-Residence ecosystem and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's MeitY Startup Hub. It also receives support from Startup Uttarakhand and Startup Punjab, according to the report.
The company intends to position Career Intelligence as a structured guidance resource rather than simply a repository of information. Its proposed approach focuses on helping students evaluate different options and understand how their interests and academic decisions may connect with future employment opportunities.
However, the effectiveness of AI-based career guidance will depend on the quality and accuracy of the information provided, the relevance of its recommendations and how well the platform accounts for individual circumstances. Students will still need to verify course details, admission requirements and career-related information through official sources before making decisions.
Campus Binge's entry into the education technology sector comes as AI applications expand beyond information retrieval into personalised support tools. Further details about the platform's features, availability and rollout were not specified in the report.
This report is based on inputs from ANI