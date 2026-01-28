Cambridge University launches new research hub as it expands India outreach

London: The University of Cambridge announced an expanded outreach in India with the launch of a new research hub and additional entry pathways for top tier undergraduate students.

The Cambridge-India Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS) will focus on innovation, research and learning, establishing a bridge between one of the world's leading universities in the UK and India's growing knowledge economy.

The new centre is expected to operate as a hub for the university's presence in India, serving as a catalyst for intellectual exchange, policy influence and societal impact.