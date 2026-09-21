Cambridge pushes flexible subject choices in line with NEP 2020

Cambridge University Press and Assessment has said its flexible subject structure in schools is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s push to move away from rigid academic streams and allow students greater choice in shaping their education.

Rod Smith, Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge University Press and Assessment, said schools using the Cambridge curriculum can select subjects and combinations based on their students’ needs. He said this allows learners to make academic choices progressively as their interests, strengths and aspirations develop.

Cambridge currently has around 850 schools offering its curriculum and examinations in India, with the number growing by about 15 per cent annually, according to Smith. Its presence across South Asia extends to around 1,200 schools.