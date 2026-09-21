Cambridge pushes flexible subject choices in line with NEP 2020

Cambridge University Press and Assessment has said its flexible subject structure in schools is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s push to move away from rigid academic streams and allow students greater choice in shaping their education.
Rod Smith, Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge University Press and Assessment, said schools using the Cambridge curriculum can select subjects and combinations based on their students’ needs. He said this allows learners to make academic choices progressively as their interests, strengths and aspirations develop.
Cambridge currently has around 850 schools offering its curriculum and examinations in India, with the number growing by about 15 per cent annually, according to Smith. Its presence across South Asia extends to around 1,200 schools.
Moving beyond fixed streams
Smith said students should have opportunities to explore different disciplines before choosing specialisations, with this process beginning at the school level. Early assessments, along with exposure to different subjects and careers, can help students understand their strengths and interests before making academic decisions, he said.
The approach reflects NEP 2020's emphasis on multidisciplinary learning, subject choice and holistic development. The policy has also sought to promote multidisciplinary institutions and greater flexibility in academic pathways across education.
Cambridge's curriculum allows schools to choose from a broad range of subjects and tailor programmes to their context. Its pathway covers five stages from early years to pre-university, with more than 70 IGCSE subjects and over 50 Cambridge International AS and A Level subjects available at the senior stages.
Focus on teachers and parents
Smith also stressed that curriculum flexibility requires teachers and school leaders to be equipped to support students through those choices. Cambridge said it provides professional development covering learner-centred teaching, active learning, formative assessment, metacognition and differentiated teaching.
The organisation is also taking discussions on academic pathways to parents. According to Smith, Cambridge leadership is engaging with parents in more than 500 schools this year on academic rigour in an AI-enabled environment, multidisciplinary learning and the range of academic and career options available to students.