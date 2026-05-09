Cambodia completes restoration of millennium-old Angkor temple

Phnom Penh, May 9 (IANS) Archaeologists have completed the emergency restoration of the early 10th-century Baksei Chamkrong temple in Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park after parts of the structure were at risk of collapse, the APSARA National Authority (ANA) said in a news release on Saturday.
Put Soth, head of the Baksei Chamkrong restoration site, said the restoration team had reinforced the Hindu temple's most vulnerable sections, ensuring that the historic monument will remain stable and preserved for generations to come, reports Xinhua news agency.
The most critical areas included the roof and the inner walls of the upper sanctuary, he said, adding that the roof had suffered severe deterioration due to decayed bricks, and stones had fallen twice during the rainy season last year.
"To address these risks, the APSARA restoration team replaced damaged bricks with newly produced ones, refilled the interior core of the upper structure to restore its original form and stabilise the remaining walls, and applied additional mortar reinforcement to strengthen the structure," Soth said.
"Although the restoration work has been completed, the scaffolding will remain temporarily in place to allow experts to continue monitoring the condition of the mortar and cracked stones, ensuring the long-term durability and safety of the structure," he added.
Soth expressed pride in the achievement of Cambodian conservation specialists who successfully restored the nearly 30-meter-high temple tower.
The project demonstrates the growing capability of Cambodian experts in preserving national cultural heritage, he said, adding that additional restoration work may be conducted in the future, particularly on the tower, stairways, and surrounding walls.
The emergency stabilisation and restoration project for Baksei Chamkrong Temple began in October 2025 and concluded in May 2026.
Made of bricks, laterite and sandstone, the Baksei Chamkrong temple, which is more than 1,000 years old, stands on a four-tiered laterite platform with a total height of 29.2 meters.
It is one of the major temples in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Siem Reap province, which is home to 91 ancient temples built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.