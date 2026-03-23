Call to introduce linguistic anthropology in Karnataka universities

BENGALURU: State Policy and Planning Commission member S Mohanadass Hegde has put forward a proposal to the government and the higher education department to introduce discipline-specific elective papers on linguistic anthropology for postgraduate students pursuing master’s programmes in the subject and related humanities and social science disciplines.

Hegde said introducing linguistic anthropology would be relevant particularly for Karnataka, which is home to diverse linguistic communities, including tribals. “The course could encourage research on language preservation, cultural heritage and social change,” he said.The proposal aims to strengthen interdisciplinary education and promote research on the relationship among language, culture and society.