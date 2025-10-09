California declares Diwali an official state holiday

On Tuesday, October 7, California became the third US state to recognise Diwali, the Hindu “Festival of Lights,” as an official statewide holiday after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law, effective January 1.

The law permits public schools and community colleges to close on Diwali, allows state employees to take the day off, and grants public school students an excused absence to celebrate, reported The Associated Press.

Multi-faith celebration

The legislation acknowledges that Diwali, celebrated on October 20 this year, is observed not only by Hindus but also by Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. The festival, derived from the word “Deepavali”, meaning “a row of lights,” involves lighting lamps to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Celebrations include festive gatherings, fireworks, feasts, and prayers.

Legislative advocacy

The bill was coauthored by Assemblymember Ash Kalra from San Jose and Darshana Patel from San Diego. Kalra, reflecting on his personal experience, stated, “To have South Asian children be able to proudly celebrate and share it with others is a significant moment.”

The legislation also recognises Bandi Chhor Divas, a Sikh holiday coinciding with Diwali, which commemorates the release of Guru Hargobind after 12 years of imprisonment by Mughal emperor Jahangir. Puneet Kaur Sandhu, senior state policy manager for the Sikh Coalition, emphasised the inclusive language of the bill, stating, “It’s so meaningful that all of us in the community can take this day to celebrate.”

California joins Pennsylvania, the first state to designate Diwali a holiday in 2024, and Connecticut, which followed earlier this year, in recognising the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival.