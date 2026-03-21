Calcutta University to hold convocation after six years
Kolkata: The University of Calcutta will hold its convocation after six years, with the ceremony scheduled on March 23 at its College Street campus.
It was in 2020 that the over 160-year-old university organised a convocation ceremony for the last time, and it was held at the state-run Nazrul Mancha auditorium in the southern parts of the city. It held the event at the Centenary Auditorium on the campus for the last time in 2016.
Vice-Chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh told PTI on Friday that the university has received all necessary verbal approvals from appropriate authorities to hold the convocation on campus.
"The convocation will once again be held at our own Centenary Auditorium, marking a return to tradition. Necessary approvals have been obtained, and formal invitations will be issued shortly," Ghosh said.
The ceremony will be presided over by West Bengal Governor RN Ravi. The governor is the chancellor of state-run universities.
Around 1,100 research scholars who completed their doctoral studies between 2024 and 2026 are expected to receive their degrees at the event.
The keynote address will be delivered by Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) Suman Chakraborty.
The university will also confer honorary degrees on noted scientist Vijay Pandurang Bhatkar (DSc), educationist Ranajit Das (DLitt), and former vice-chancellor of Christ University, Father Thomas Chatamparampil (DLitt). Also, 10 medals will be awarded to outstanding students.
The vice-chancellor said convocations could not be held after 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and administrative reasons.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.