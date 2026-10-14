Calcutta University revises UG assessment rules, restores marks for attendance

The University of Calcutta has revised its undergraduate examination regulations, introducing a grade-based assessment system for new students and restoring marks for classroom attendance from the 2026-27 academic session.

The amendments, notified on October 8, cover three-year and four-year undergraduate programmes, including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). The changes address marks distribution, continuous assessment, attendance, passing criteria and grade-point calculation under the university's Curriculum and Credit Framework (CCF), 2022.

The revised marks distribution and attendance provisions will apply to regular and backlog students appearing in examinations across semesters from the 2026-27 academic session. However, the new grade-point calculation system will apply only to students admitted to the first semester in 2026-27 and subsequent academic sessions, not to backlog candidates.