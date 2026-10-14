Calcutta University revises UG assessment rules, restores marks for attendance

The University of Calcutta has revised its undergraduate examination regulations, introducing a grade-based assessment system for new students and restoring marks for classroom attendance from the 2026-27 academic session.
The amendments, notified on October 8, cover three-year and four-year undergraduate programmes, including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). The changes address marks distribution, continuous assessment, attendance, passing criteria and grade-point calculation under the university's Curriculum and Credit Framework (CCF), 2022.
The revised marks distribution and attendance provisions will apply to regular and backlog students appearing in examinations across semesters from the 2026-27 academic session. However, the new grade-point calculation system will apply only to students admitted to the first semester in 2026-27 and subsequent academic sessions, not to backlog candidates.
Calcutta University attendance marks, assessment pattern
Under the revised rules, the theory component of each paper in the first six semesters will carry 75 marks, comprising a 50-mark semester-end examination and 25 marks for continuous assessment. The continuous assessment component will include 20 marks for internal assessment and five marks for attendance.
Attendance marks will be awarded according to the following criteria:
The practical or tutorial component will carry 25 marks. The modalities of internal assessment will be decided by the concerned Undergraduate Board of Studies.
For subjects in the seventh and eighth semesters where the theory component carries 100 marks, the semester-end examination will account for 75 marks and continuous assessment for 25 marks. For practical papers carrying 100 marks, the semester-end examination will account for 60 marks, with the remaining 40 marks assigned to continuous assessment. >
For backlog candidates, the respective college will conduct the 20-mark internal assessment. Attendance marks will be calculated based on the student's attendance record when they were enrolled as a regular student in that semester.
New grade-point system for undergraduate students
Under the revised system, marks will be mapped to letter grades and grade points for students admitted to the first semester in the 2026-27 academic session and thereafter.
Students who are absent will receive the designation Absent (Ab), with zero grade points. The percentage will be calculated by dividing the total marks obtained by the maximum marks and multiplying the result by 100. The university has specified that marks will be rounded to two decimal places when determining letter grades and grade points.
The revised rules also require students to secure at least 30% of the total marks in a paper and at least 30% separately in the semester-end theory and practical or tutorial examinations, wherever applicable, to earn the corresponding credits.