Calcutta HC asks Bengal govt to ensure students’ safety within university campuses

Kolkata: Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Monday, directed the West Bengal government to ensure the safety of students on university campuses throughout the state.

While hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking adequate security measures within the university campuses throughout the state, the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge and Justice Om Narayan Rai, observed that mere installation of the CCTV cameras within the university campuses was not enough, and that the state government should play a more proactive role in ensuring students’ safety on the campuses.