Calculators NOT allowed in JEE Main 2026, NTA clarifies

Two days after declaring that candidates for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 (JEE Main 2026) would be able to use an onscreen virtual calculator in the same computer as they give their exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) published a clarification denying this.

The NTA stated that calculators will not be permitted during the engineering and architecture entrance exams, News18 reports.

The clarification issued by the NTA stated that Appendix VIII of the Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) 2026, which covers the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and is available on the agency’s official website, mentioned that an onscreen standard calculator would be available during the exam.

However, the NTA explained that this feature was part of a generic test platform and did not apply to JEE (Main), as the use of calculators in any form is not permitted in the examination.

The NTA stated in its information bulletin on Friday night that an "onscreen standard calculator" would be provided throughout the computer-based test (CBT).

The notice also stated that children may use it to perform basic math calculations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square root, and percentage.

However, in a subsequent bulletin issued on Sunday night, the NTA omitted the reference of the onscreen calculator, citing a typographical error.

The NTA further stated that the updated Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) 2026 had been uploaded and advised aspirants to download that instead.

“NTA regrets the typographic error in the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) 2026 and for the inconvenience caused to the candidates," the notice further read.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) began accepting online registrations for JEE Main 2026 on October 31. Students may apply until November 27. The first session of the exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026, with the results announced on February 26.