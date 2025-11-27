CAG launches Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit in Hyderabad

As public finance systems continue to evolve in complexity and scale, the need for robust, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based tools, technology-enabled and insight-driven auditing practices has never been more critical. The Centre of Excellence aims to address this need by creating a forward-looking ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge digital tools, global best practices and human capital development to raise the bar for public sector auditing in India and beyond, the office of the CAG said.