CAG, IIT Madras launch certification programme on audit of digital systems

Chennai: The CAG and the IIT Madras on Thursday launched a foundation-level Certification on Audit of Digital Systems (CADS), a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to build capacity in auditing digital government and enterprise systems.
The certification programme, launched via SWAYAM Plus, aims to address the rising demand for professionals capable of auditing complex digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud platforms, and data-driven services.
Launching the programme at the IIT Madras campus, Comptroller and Auditor General of India K Sanjay Murthy stated that the capability to audit digital systems is central to discharging the constitutional mandate of the department and adding value to good governance.
"As government becomes increasingly digital, our audit must be capable of giving assurances on the robustness of the systems," Murthy said, adding that the certification will eventually become a mandatory requirement for officers auditing digital systems.
Murthy also distributed course completion certificates to the first batch of CAG officials who finished a nine-month certification course on Data Analytics, AI, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity offered by IIT Madras.
IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti noted that the initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by emphasising inclusive, skill-based education to bridge industry skill gaps and enhance governance.
Jointly designed by domain experts from the CAG, IIT Madras, and IITM Pravartak, the curriculum aligns with the NEP and National Credit Framework (NCrF) to offer academic credits.
The four-month, fully online programme is open to anyone pursuing or holding an undergraduate degree across the country, with assessments conducted via in-person, proctored Computer-Based Tests. It covers public audit along with five core domains: Information Technology, Cybersecurity, Information Systems, Digital Public Platforms & Privacy, and AI.
The initiative is structured as a three-tier pathway, with plans to introduce proficient and expert-level certifications and eventually expand enrolment to international participants.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.