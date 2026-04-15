CAG flags academic, regulatory lapses at University of Jammu

Jammu: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has flagged multiple academic, regulatory and administrative deficiencies in the functioning of the University of Jammu, including running courses without mandatory approvals.

The CAG recommended corrective measures and said that the university should strengthen its affiliation process to ensure that only institutions meeting regulatory norms are granted affiliation, along with the preparation of comprehensive inspection reports to safeguard academic quality.

It also drew attention to the issues of poor industry linkages, delays in evaluation and weak placement outcomes.