Cabinet nod for land acquisition for aerospace centre in Thumba

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major push for the state’s high-tech sector, the cabinet on Wednesday approved the acquisition of 60 acres of land near the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) campus in Veli/Thumba to establish the Aerospace Control System Center, a flagship initiative by Kerala SpacePark (K-SPACE).

The acquisition will be funded using a `600 crore allocated from the KIIFB land pool.

On the cultural front, the government has decided to honour social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swami by transferring eight cents of land in Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram, to the cultural affairs department for the establishment of a memorial library and cultural centre.