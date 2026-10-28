Cabinet approves Rs 10,000 crore container manufacturing scheme, expected to create over 53,000 jobs



Addressing a press conference following the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the heavy concentration of global container manufacturing in a single country.

"...containers are a key component of trade in India and across the world. Almost all goods that are transported for export or import, except bulk commodities, are carried in containers," Vaishnaw said.

Highlighting the need to diversify global container manufacturing, he said, "Container manufacturing is highly concentrated globally, with 95% of production taking place in a single country."