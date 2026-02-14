Cabinet gives nod to railway multitracking initiatives across key states

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday has approved three projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of about Rs 18,509 crore.

These projects include Kasara - Manmad 3rd and 4th line; Delhi - Ambala 3rd and 4th line; and Ballari - Hosapete 3rd and 4th line

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.



The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Vision of a New India which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.



The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.