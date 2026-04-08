Jaipur Metro Phase-2 cleared by Cabinet

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Jaipur Metro Phase-2, a transformative 41 km long North-South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, comprising 36 stations, at a total project cost of ₹13,037.66 crore.



According to a statement from the Cabinet, the project will be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan.



The Phase-2 corridor will provide seamless connectivity to major activity nodes such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar. It includes underground stations at the airport area and will integrate with the operational Phase-1 through planned interchanges and feeder systems, ensuring a unified and continuous metro network across the city.