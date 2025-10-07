C-sections outnumber normal deliveries at Jangaon

Report by U Mahesh for The New Indian Express

The number of normal deliveries at the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Jangaon has declined, while Caesarean sections (C-sections) have recorded a rise compared to last year.

From January 1 till Sunday, the hospital recorded a total of 2,359 deliveries — 1,070 normal and 1,289 lower segment caesarean sections (LSCS), according to data obtained by TNIE. Despite repeated directions, district medical and health officials have failed to curb unnecessary C-sections at the government facility.

The 192-bed MCH has 130 beds for maternity and 62 for paediatric care. Sources said an increasing number of expectant mothers are opting for caesarean deliveries, including those coming from neighbouring districts such as Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri and Suryapet. In the last three months alone, the hospital has witnessed a further dip in normal deliveries.

MCH Superintendent Dr V Rajalingam told TNIE that all admitted pregnant women are counselled for normal delivery. “If a woman’s first delivery was through caesarean, the second one usually follows the same route. Most second-time mothers who had C-sections earlier prefer them again. We are, however, making efforts and to encourage normal deliveries,” he said.