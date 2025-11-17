byteXL, HackerRank join hands to upskill students in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step forward for India’s edtech and engineering education landscape, byteXL has announced a strategic partnership with HackerRank, the global leader in technical assessments and interview platforms.

The collaboration will enable thousands of students across byteXL’s partner institutions to access industry-standard coding tests, mock interviews, and skill evaluations.

The integration of HackerRank into byteXL’s learning ecosystem marks a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, allowing students to practise on the same tools used by top tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Bloomberg.