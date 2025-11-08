byteXL, Andhra Pradesh's St Mary’s ink MoU to empower women engineers

GUNTUR: byteXL, a leading AI-driven edtech company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with St. Mary’s Women’s College of Engineering, Guntur, to launch a transformative programme aimed at empowering over 4,000 women engineers.

The initiative leverages byteXL’s bCAP (Academic Integration Model) to modernise teaching and learning across all engineering disciplines at St. Mary’s campuses.