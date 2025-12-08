Busting big myths about entrepreneurs

Most young founders struggle not because of ideas, but because they believe the wrong things about how start-ups work
Representative image
Representative image

Myth:

Entrepreneurs are born, not made!

You need a huge, original idea before you start!

Only rich or well-connected people can build start-ups!

Funding is the first step!

Entrepreneurs work alone!.

Reality:

Most founders learn by trying small things, failing, and building skills over time.

Many strong businesses begin as simple fixes to everyday problems.

Networks, grants, incubators, and digital tools now support a wider range of founders.

The first step is proof that someone cares enough to use or pay for what you built.

Most successful founders build strong teams, mentors, and peer circles early

Business
network
start-up
entrepreneurs

Related Stories

No stories found.
Google Preferred Source
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com