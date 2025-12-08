Busting big myths about entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs are born, not made!
You need a huge, original idea before you start!
Only rich or well-connected people can build start-ups!
Funding is the first step!
Entrepreneurs work alone!.
Most founders learn by trying small things, failing, and building skills over time.
Many strong businesses begin as simple fixes to everyday problems.
Networks, grants, incubators, and digital tools now support a wider range of founders.
The first step is proof that someone cares enough to use or pay for what you built.
Most successful founders build strong teams, mentors, and peer circles early