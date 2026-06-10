UNICEF India, business leaders launch platform to boost early support for children with developmental delays and disabilities

"Business is a key partner in advancing equity. Through II4E, early identification can lead to timely intervention, caregivers can be supported with sustained and holistic care, and India can move closer to a more inclusive society and a future-ready workforce. The opportunity now is to shape this vision and bring it to scale through collective action and cross-sectoral collaboration." said Dr Pramod Gaddam, President, Divi's Foundation for Gifted Children (DFGC).