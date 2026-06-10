UNICEF India, business leaders launch platform to boost early support for children with developmental delays and disabilities

New Delhi (PTI): The UNICEF India on Tuesday brought together well-known business leaders to advance Inclusive Impact for Early Years (II4E), a platform that encourages companies to play a bigger role in supporting young children with developmental delays, neurodivergence, autism and disabilities.
The platform promotes early identification of developmental challenges of children, caregiver support, and greater inclusion at home, in schools and in communities.
The event introduced II4E to leaders from businesses, healthcare, philanthropy, civil society and the disability sector, creating opportunities for collaboration to improve outcomes for children and build more inclusive workplaces and communities, a statement by UNICEF india said.
It also highlighted the importance of focusing on inclusive early years and disability as a continuum that begins in childhood and extends into adulthood, shaping participation in society and the workforce, it stated.
Speaking on this occasion, Dr Nande Putta, Chief of Health, UNICEF India, said, "Early childhood development interventions are among the most powerful and cost-effective equalizers we have, supporting every girl and boy, including the most vulnerable, to reach their full potential."
"Through II4E, we are enabling businesses to translate their commitment into action through inclusive workplaces, caregiver support, early identification, and sustained community engagement," Dr Putta said.
Aligned with the government's vision of inclusion, II4E encourages businesses to contribute through family-friendly policies, employee engagement, support for caregivers and investments that support children and their families.
"Business is a key partner in advancing equity. Through II4E, early identification can lead to timely intervention, caregivers can be supported with sustained and holistic care, and India can move closer to a more inclusive society and a future-ready workforce. The opportunity now is to shape this vision and bring it to scale through collective action and cross-sectoral collaboration." said Dr Pramod Gaddam, President, Divi's Foundation for Gifted Children (DFGC).
The platform offers businesses several ways to contribute, including using their workplace infrastructure and networks to raise awareness, supporting programmes through corporate social responsibility initiatives and philanthropy, and creating inclusive workplaces that support employees and caregivers.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.