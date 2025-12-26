Bush, Putin privately cast China as a long-term strategic challenge

Washington: China’s rise emerged as a central concern in private talks between U.S. President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Bush warning that Beijing posed the “biggest long-term problem” ahead, according to newly released transcripts of their meetings and conversations.

The records, released by the National Security Archive following a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, span Bush and Putin’s interactions from 2001 to 2008 and include detailed memoranda of in-person meetings in Europe, Washington, and Russia, as well as telephone calls between the two leaders.

The issue of China surfaced as early as their first face-to-face meeting on June 16, 2001, at Brdo Castle in Slovenia, where the two presidents discussed the future of US-Russia relations, strategic stability, and emerging global threats.