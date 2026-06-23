Bullet train project offers 224 jobs across engineering, IT sectors

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS): The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has launched a major recruitment drive for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor, inviting applications for 224 positions across engineering, operations, IT and security functions as work on India's first bullet train project gathers pace.
Of the total vacancies, 209 are in non-executive categories and 15 in executive roles.
The recruitment covers a wide range of technical and operational positions, including junior engineer, train manager, station manager, depot controller, operations controller and IT specialists.
The largest share of vacancies is in operations-related roles, with train managers, station managers, depot controllers and operations controllers accounting for 55 posts.
The company is also looking to strengthen its engineering workforce, with openings for junior engineers in electrical, civil/track, signalling and telecom, rolling stock, and automatic fare collection systems.
According to the notification, there are 47 vacancies for junior engineers in electrical, 31 in civil/track, 20 in signalling and telecom, 14 in rolling stock (electrical), three in rolling stock (mechanical) and five in automatic fare collection systems.
In addition, the recruitment drive includes deputy engineer positions in civil/track, operations, electrical, signalling and telecom, and rolling stock disciplines.
For executive-level roles, NHSRCL is hiring assistant managers for safety functions along with senior professionals for technology-focused positions such as Deputy General Manager (IT), Senior Manager (Data Analytics) and Senior Manager (Cloud Infrastructure).
Candidates applying for the posts must not be more than 45 years of age as on May 31, 2026, and should have at least three years of relevant experience in operations and maintenance with Indian Railways, government-run metro systems or Regional Rapid Transit Systems (RRTS).
Educational qualifications vary depending on the position, ranging from engineering diplomas to BE or B.Tech degrees in the relevant discipline.
Since the recruitment is being conducted on an absorption basis, only candidates currently employed in eligible railway-linked systems can apply.
Moreover, shortlisted candidates will be selected through a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification and a medical fitness examination.
The last date for submitting applications is July 9 for executive posts and July 14 for non-executive positions.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.